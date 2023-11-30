BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
Haier S800 LED TV: the game changer with redefined entertainment

Sponsored Content Published 30 Nov, 2023 05:48pm

In the realm of LED TVs, Haier has long been known for innovation and cutting-edge technology. The Haier S800 LED TV Series is a testament to Haier’s commitment to redefining the home entertainment and gaming experience. Let’s delve into the remarkable features that set the Haier S800 apart and make it the ultimate choice for tech-savvy consumers and avid gamers alike.

Metal bezel-less design

When we talk about the Haier S800 LED TV, the first thing that catches the eye is the stunning metal bezel-less design, seamlessly merging form and function. This TV isn’t just a display; it’s a piece of modern art that enhances the aesthetics of any living space.

QLED display with MEMC and 4K HDR

Moving beyond appearances, the Haier S800 boasts a 4K QLED display, ensuring a visual feast with vibrant colors and crystal-clear images. The addition of MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology enhances motion clarity, making fast-paced scenes smoother. Furthermore, the inclusion of 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) ensures a broader range of colors and improved contrast, providing an unparalleled viewing experience. Dolby Vision further elevates the viewing experience, bringing cinematic quality to your living room.

Gaming Mode with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

For gaming enthusiasts, the Haier S800 is a dream come true. With a 120Hz refresh rate, Gaming Mode, and HDMI 2.1 support, it delivers smooth and responsive gameplay, providing the edge needed in competitive gaming. The integration of Dolby Atmos and Dbx-tv ensures immersive audio that complements the stunning visuals. The Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology enhances gaming performance by synchronising the TV’s refresh rate with the gaming console, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a smoother gaming experience.

Bluetooth 5.1 With Handsfree Voice Control and Built-in Chromecast

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 and Google TV, the S800 seamlessly connects to a myriad of devices, while Handsfree Voice Control and Chromecast built-in make navigation a breeze.

Unlimited Entertainment options

The Haier S800 is not just a TV; it’s a complete entertainment package. Haismart, Home Theatre, and a plethora of apps ensure unlimited entertainment options, making it a versatile hub for all your digital content.

In the world of gaming, where every detail matters, the Haier S800 emerges as the gamer’s first choice. Its gaming-centric features and immersive technology make it the perfect companion for those who demand the best from their entertainment setup. With the S800, Haier has not just created a TV; they’ve crafted an experience that caters to the discerning tastes of modern consumers.

Head over to the nearest Haier’s outlet and enjoy gaming, entertainment and more.

Sponsored Content

This content was produced by an external party/sponsor. Business Recorder does not have any editorial input or oversight of this content, nor does this necessarily reflect the views of Business Recorder or any of its affiliated entities.

Business Recorder is not responsible for accuracy, timeliness, any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.

Haier S800 LED TV: the game changer with redefined entertainment

