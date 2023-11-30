Will launch ‘youth card’ if we win elections: PPP’s Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Thursday that if his party comes into power, it will introduce a ‘youth card’ that will help young people get vocational training, jobs and access to sports facilities.

Addressing the party’s foundation day rally in Quetta’s Ayub Stadium, the PPP chairman said that the cards will give people access to youth centres in each city.

“Through this card, the youth will be encouraged to get an education,” he added. The PPP leader said that the party will also open offices which will give career services to the youth.

The former foreign minister further said that the party will introduce a new people’s charter of the economy, adding that the country must move towards a new politics that unites instead of dividing people.

“We need a new type of politics, a politics in which we think of serving the people instead of our personal interests and ego, by which we can help our youth, workers, workers, farmers and students in this difficult economic situation.”

Bilawal also said the PPP will launch kissan cards, which will support and give subsidies to farmers. He said these subsidies will be passed directly to the farmer instead of being given to mill owners.

His comments come as the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced elections will be held on February 8.

Earlier, Bilawal had said that the PPP is not just a political organisation rather it is a movement that is determined to complete the unfinished mission of the party’s founding chairman Quaid-i-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Chairperson Benazir Bhutto.

Last week it was reported that Bilawal had left for Dubai shortly after his father and PPP President Asif Ali Zardari publicly undermined his authority.

Zardari said Bilawal was still “under training” and “a new plant” who thought his father did not know anything.

Bilawal has launched a country-wide election campaign ahead of the general polls scheduled for next year. He has addressed huge public rallies in various cities across the country, including in Peshawar, Mardan, and Chitral, where he urged senior politicians to give the young politicians an opportunity to lead the nation.