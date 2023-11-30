BAFL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
CNERGY 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.41 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.09%)
FABL 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.21%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.2%)
GGL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.51%)
HUBC 121.95 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.29%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.59%)
OGDC 108.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PIOC 108.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.03%)
PPL 92.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 63.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
SSGC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.48%)
TPLP 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
TRG 82.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.99%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,530 Increased By 70.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise on miners, energy boost ahead of key inflation readings

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 01:31pm

European shares rose on Thursday, led by miners and energy stocks, as investors geared up for key inflation prints out of the United States and euro zone to back expectations global interest rates have peaked.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% by 0810 GMT, eyeing its biggest monthly gain since January.

Miners gained 0.4% tracking higher copper prices, while energy stocks rose 0.9% as oil prices climbed ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge - personal consumption expenditure price index - and Europe’s HICP inflation are due during the day.

European stock markets climb as bets build on rate cuts

Dutch insurance company ASR jumped 11.8% after raising target for run-rate cost synergies from the transaction with Aegon Nederland.

The insurance sector was up 0.4%. OCI dropped 7.4% after Jefferies downgraded the chemicals producer to “hold” from “buy”.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares rise on miners, energy boost ahead of key inflation readings

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Israel and Hamas agree to extend temporary truce

Oil inches up, all eyes on OPEC+ meeting outcome

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Henry Kissinger, singular US diplomat, dead at 100

Kuwait deals to add to inward FDI flows

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

Read more stories