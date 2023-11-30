BAFL 45.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 73.31 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.95%)
FABL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.02%)
FCCL 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.62%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.9%)
GGL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.51%)
HUBC 121.75 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.07%)
OGDC 108.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
PIOC 108.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.03%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.27%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.45%)
UNITY 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,530 Increased By 70.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Ten injured, more missing in Russian attack on east Ukraine

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 01:24pm

KYIV: Ukraine said Thursday that 10 people including a toddler were injured by simultaneous Russian strikes on three towns in the eastern Donetsk region, with five more missing under rubble.

The industrial region has seen some of the fiercest fighting of Russia’s nearly two-year invasion, with the Kremlin claiming to have annexed it last year.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said Russian forces fired six S-300 rockets on Pokrovsk, Novogrodivka and Myrnograd.

“As a result of shelling, 10 people were injured, including four children. Five more people are being searched (for) under the rubble,” he said on social media.

In Pokrovsk, Klymenko said the six-month-old baby was wounded alongside boys of 13 and 16.

“One of the shells exploded in the yard of a house where a family with two children lived. As a result of the shelling, the roof and walls of the house were destroyed, and the family was buried under the rubble,” he added.

Ukraine urges allies to speed up support for winter of war

Some of the most intense fighting of recent weeks has been playing out east of the three villages in the frontline town of Avdiivka.

Russian forces and their proxies have controlled large swathes of the Donetsk region since 2014, when large-scale pro-democracy protests in Ukraine led to a separatist conflict in the east.

Russia-Ukraine war

