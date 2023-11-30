BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 30, 2023 Updated November 30, 2023 11:17am

The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.2% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 11:15am, the rupee was hovering at 284.72, an increase of Re0.67 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 285.39 against the US dollar.

In a key development, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) extended the term for a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan to support Pakistan’s economy, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Wednesday.

According to the SBP, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended the term for the deposit of $3 billion maturing on December 5, 2023 for another one year.

Globally, the US dollar was rooted near a three-month low on Thursday and was set to post its steepest monthly decline in a year as investors ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve is done with rate hikes ahead of a crucial inflation report later in the day.

The dollar index , which measures US currency against six rivals, eased 0.058% to 102.74, not far from 102.46 - its lowest since Aug. 10 it touched on Wednesday.

The index is down 3.7% in November on growing expectations the Fed will cut interest rates in the first half of 2024.

The dollar clawed back some of its losses on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster in the third quarter than initially reported.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in early Asian trade on Thursday on weaker-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data, but investors maintained caution ahead of an OPEC+ meeting where production cuts are expected.

Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.90 a barrel by 0024 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.68 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

