BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
BIPL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.62%)
FABL 27.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.37%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.38%)
GGL 12.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 122.51 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.85%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 39.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.64%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PIOC 106.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
PPL 93.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.97%)
PRL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.67%)
SNGP 63.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.96%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.54%)
TPLP 13.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.82%)
TRG 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.58%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 6,223 Increased By 36.7 (0.59%)
BR30 21,619 Increased By 159.5 (0.74%)
KSE100 60,852 Increased By 350 (0.58%)
KSE30 20,322 Increased By 146.6 (0.73%)
Oil steady, market eyes OPEC+ meet, weighs weak demand indicators

Reuters Published November 30, 2023 Updated November 30, 2023 11:13am

SINGAPORE: Oil was little changed on Thursday as investors remained cautious ahead of expected production cuts by the OPEC+ group and as weaker-than-expected Chinese factory data underscored slowing growth in the world’s second largest economy.

Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.95 a barrel by 0445 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $77.98 a barrel.

Oil markets in the previous session found support from hopes of some form of a price-supportive resolution from the OPEC+ group, which includes the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.

Members of OPEC+ are due to hold a policy meeting on Thursday.

Talks ahead of the meeting were focusing on additional production cuts, although details were yet to be agreed, sources close to the group told Reuters.

“The countdown to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting is now underway, and that has been the central focus for oil prices, as market participants have been shrugging off any bearish news in the way for now,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

“We have a larger-than-expected build-up in crude inventories from the EIA data, along with a downside surprise in China’s PMI figures this morning.

Both may support a narrower supply-demand deficit, but failed to cause much dent in prices,“ Yeap added.

China’s manufacturing activity contracted for a second straight month in November and at a quicker pace than expected, an official factory survey showed on Thursday, suggesting more policy support measures are needed to help shore up economic growth in the world’s largest oil importer.

The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.4 in November from 49.5 in October, staying below the 50-point level demarcating contraction from expansion.

Most Gulf markets rise on strong oil prices

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 49.7.

Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported a surprise build in US crude oil and distillate fuel stocks last week, indicating weak demand.

Gasoline stocks also rose by more than expected, the data showed.

“The market ignored what was a relatively bearish inventory report from the EIA,” said analysts from ING, adding that all eyes are on the OPEC+ meeting.

“Adding to the uncertainty from the meeting is that it is still not clear if the group has been able to resolve a disagreement over Angolan and Nigerian production targets for next year,” the analysts said.

African members of OPEC+ producer group Angola and Nigeria are aiming for higher oil output, officials had told Reuters.

