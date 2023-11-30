BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023
Markets

Oil prices edge higher as OPEC+ meets to discuss supply cuts

Reuters Published November 30, 2023 Updated November 30, 2023 06:49pm

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Thursday as investors awaited the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting with potential further supply cuts on the agenda.

Brent crude futures for January gained 65 cents, or 0.78%, to $83.75 a barrel by 1210 GMT. The front-month Brent contract expires later on Thursday.

The more liquid February contract was up 57 cents, or 0.69%, at $83.45.

Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose by 55 cents, or 0.71%, to $78.41.

The OPEC+ producer group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, is likely to agree to additional output cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), meeting delegates told Reuters.

A continuation of Saudi Arabia’s 1 million bpd voluntary cut is expected to be supplemented by additional and smaller cuts from other members, the delegates added.

Most Gulf markets rise on strong oil prices

Saudi Arabia’s pledge to extend its voluntary cut would be “really important and take out the risk of a collapse (in any mooted deal),” said Investec analyst Callum Macpherson.

But investors will be waiting for a formal announcement from Thursday’s meeting and a breakdown of the additional cuts.

“Who will have to make the cuts? How long will they last?” Macpherson added.

The OPEC+ meeting is scheduled to begin at 1400 GMT, after an OPEC-only ministers meeting at 1100 GMT.

The meeting, being held on the same day as global leaders gather in Dubai for the U.N. climate conference, was originally scheduled for last week but was deferred because of disagreements over output quotas for African producers.

Implementing additional cuts will send prices higher in the immediate future, but the long-term impact is harder to predict, said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Compliance will be an issue and the global oil balance is probably much less tight than OPEC estimates, he said, citing the latest commercial inventory data out of the United States and the effect on demand from stubbornly high interest rates in many major economies.







