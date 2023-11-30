KE’s tariff adjustment period: Nepra issues addendum to clarify its decision

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has issued addendum to clarify its decision about K-Electric’s tariff adjustment period.

The Authority, pursuant to the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan of January 19, 2023, issued its decision in the matter on October 31, 2023.

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

The decision was intimated to the federal government for notification in light of Section 31 of NEPRA Act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023