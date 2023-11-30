Askari Tower attack case: AC extends judicial remand of PTI leaders

LAHORE: Accountability Court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of PTI Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema and others PTI leaders and workers till December 06 in Askari Tower attack case.

The court directed its staff to produce the copies of the challan to all the suspects on next hearing. The court passed this order as the police failed to produce all the suspects before the court.

Dr Yasmin Rashid and three other suspects were not produced before the court. The court, therefore, direct the police to ensure the production of all the suspects on next hearing. Sarwar road police had registered the case against the suspects during the May 09 riots.

