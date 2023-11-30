Pak-Iran rail freight service restored

CHAGAI: Railway service between Pakistan and Iran has been restored following suspension after heavy rainfall in the area on Tuesday, railway officials on Wednesday.

The rail freight service between Quetta to Iran and Iran to Quetta has resumed. The goods trains from Pakistan left for Iran, the railways authorities said.

The railway track was drowned under the rainwater, which suspended goods trains traffic Iran, Pakistan Railways officials said.

“A goods train carrying sulphur cargo from Iran was stopped midway,” officials further said. “An Iran-bound train from Quetta was also stopped at Dalbandin”.