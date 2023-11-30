BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-30

Dalian iron ore extends losses

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures fell for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, with market dynamics responding to the repercussions of government intervention on Tuesday.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.3% to 957.5 yuan ($134.45) per metric ton as of 0300 GMT. On the Singapore Exchange, the benchmark January iron ore was up 0.8% at $127.33 a metric ton after dropping by as much as 3% in the previous session.

Analysts said they were currently observing the frequent and forceful interventions by the Chinese authorities to control prices. China’s state planner said on Monday that it had conducted a survey on the price indices of several commodities, including steel and iron ore, to maintain a healthy market.

The move by the pricing monitoring centre of the Development and Reform Commission came after the issuance of two warnings on reinforcing the supervision of the iron ore market in the past week. China’s central bank governor said on Tuesday that monetary policy will remain accommodative to support the economy, but he urged structural reforms over time to reduce reliance on infrastructure and property for growth.

Seaborne iron ore prices are set to climb as much as to $150 per ton in the first half of 2024, according to analysts who have lifted their estimates on expectations of increased demand in China after recent stimulus measures.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. The most-active rebar contract slid 0.3%, hot-rolled coil dropped 0.3%, wire rod increased 0.5%, and stainless steel gained 2%.

Other steelmaking ingredients Dalian coking coal and coke were down 2.3% and 1.4%, respectively.

Shanghai Futures Exchange iron ore Dalian iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange

Comments

1000 characters

Dalian iron ore extends losses

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

PM, Kuwait’s Crown Prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

Defaulters of govt dues, utility bills: ECP takes major decision ahead of nomination-filing

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Carbon credit sharing: PPIB seeks MoCC’s nod

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Read more stories