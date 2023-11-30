BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 154,505 tonnes of cargo comprising 89,544 tonnes of import cargo and 64,961 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 89,544 comprised of 32,860 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 170 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,369 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,544 tonnes of Lentils, 3,628 tonnes of Rapeseed, & 34,406 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 64,961 comprised of 43,680 Tons of Containerized Cargo & 21,281 Tons of Clinkers.

Nearly, 8752 containers comprising of 2716 containers import and 6036 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 541 of 20’s and 747 of 40’s loaded while 369 of 20’s and 156 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 692 of 20’s and 1163 of 40’s loaded containers while 40 of 20’s and 1489 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely, Ever Utile, MT Mardan, Safeen Prime, Navios Lapios, Crimson Jade and Kasmome Victoria berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, Newsun Vision, Gion Trader, MT Lahore, Hafnia Tagus and Xin Chang Shu sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an oil tanker Evridiki left the port on Wednesday and four more ships Maersk Cabo Verde, Maersk Columbus, Ullswater and Yasa Saturan are expected to sail today.

Cargo throughput of 178,524 tonnes, comprising 127,270 tonnes imports cargo and 51,254tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,690 Containers (3,390 TEUs Imports and 2,300 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Al-Dayyan and Ardmore Engineer & another ship GCL Lazaro carrying LNG, Gas oil and Coal are expected to take berths at EET, FOTCO and PIBTon Wednesday, 29th November-2023.

