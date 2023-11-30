BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-11-30

Climate scenarios need revamp for unstable world: IMF

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

NEW YORK: Scenarios used by the financial system to assess climate risk need updating to account for growing economic uncertainty and setbacks to the green transition from the COVID-19 pandemic and Ukraine war, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

It said many governments had prioritised post-pandemic recovery over carbon emission targets while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 had caused widespread “carbon lock-in” as countries rushed to secure fossil fuel sources.

Higher borrowing costs and possible supply snags for critical minerals posed risks for future take-up of renewable technology, while a spike in public debt levels could lead to low-carbon projects being downsized, an IMF staff note warned.

“While the climate scenarios currently used in climate risk analyses already include the possibility of a ‘disorderly’ transition, the short- and long-term implications of the current state of things have not been fully incorporated,” it said.

It said that was true of the latest scenarios issued by the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) - a grouping of central banks - despite the broad scope of their exercise.

The most recent NGFS scenario foresees an 8% loss to global output from extreme weather hazards by 2050 if the world continues with current policies that put the planet on a path 2.9 degrees Celsius (5.2 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming (over pre-industrial levels).

NGFS Secretary General Jean Boissinot welcomed “a very valuable contribution” to discussions on how to improve the scenarios, noting the IMF was closely involved in that work.

“There are a lot of interesting things in the paper that speak to the design of the short-term scenarios and the kind of shocks we may want to put in,” he told Reuters, citing also the IMF’s point about the long-term implications of carbon lock-in, in which inertia favours the continues use of fossil fuels.

The IMF proposed that existing scenarios not only be updated to reflect mounting challenges to the low-carbon transition but that technical work be done to ensure that the impact of jointly occurring shocks could be adequately modelled.

It said those models should also attempt to capture possible feedback loops - for example if climate damages started to derail efforts to use less energy - and to account for the accelerating impacts seen from climate “tipping points”.

IMF climate Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war COVID-19 pandemic NGFS renewable technology

Comments

1000 characters

Climate scenarios need revamp for unstable world: IMF

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

PM, Kuwait’s Crown Prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

Defaulters of govt dues, utility bills: ECP takes major decision ahead of nomination-filing

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Carbon credit sharing: PPIB seeks MoCC’s nod

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Read more stories