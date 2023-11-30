Sindh industrialists worried about gas shortage, tariff hike

KARACHI: President of United Business Group (UBG) and former president of FPCCI, Zubair Tufail said that Sindh industrialists are worried about the gas shortage and hike in gas tariff. He urged the government to pay immediate attention to their problems so that the wheels of industries continue to run and exports are not damaged.

According to UBG's central spokesperson Gulzar Feroze, President UBG Zubair Tufail said that these details are very worrying that many of Karachiâ€™s industries have closed due to increase in production cost but it is also a fact that caretaker prime minister, finance minister, commerce minister and other cabinet ministers are making every possible effort to provide facilities to the private sector and this is the reason why exports have not only increased.

Rather, due to the improvement of the situation, it is a good thing that Pakistan will have investment agreements of US 100 billion dollars in the next six months from China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, and huge investment from the UAE will also come to Pakistan, according to the World Bank.

Regarding the FPCCI elections, Zubair Tufail said that the ruling group of the Federation Chamber is running on crutches, the businessman panel in the FPCCI has heated up the looting market and every member of the executive committee and general body houses.

Attempts are being made to buy votes by giving expensive gifts, but this time the businessman panel will not be able to get the support of the business community with the help of bribes, because the business community has well understood that the FPCCI has been occupied for four years.

