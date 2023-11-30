Record of Bushra divorce: LHC removes objection on plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday removed the objection raised by the registrar office on a petition by a bar member seeking record of the divorce between Bushra Bibi and her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka and directed the office to fix it before an appropriate bench for its disposal .

The petitioner, Muhammad Afaq, contended that according to the law, divorce becomes effective after being registered in the concerned Union Council.

He said the period of Iddat (the intervening period before next marriage) also starts after the documentation of divorce is submitted in the office of the relevant Union Council.

He alleged that the legal requirements in the divorce of Maneka and Bushra Bibi were not fulfilled.

He; therefore, asked the court to direct the concerned union council to produce the documents of divorce of Bushra Bibi and Maneka.

