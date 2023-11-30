CM Sindh inspects Civil Hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh former justice Maqbool Baqar started the second day of his two-day visit to Hyderabad by making a detailed visit to the Civil Hospital this morning, where he inspected the Emergency Ward and OPD of the hospital and met patients there.

He inspected the male and female dialysis unit where he expressed his anger over the dirty beds and washrooms. The Caretaker Chief Minister also inspected the surgical ICU and checked the stock of medicines and expressed his satisfaction. He directed the DG Health to inspect each and every unit. CM also visited the medical ICU where the medical ICU checked roster and stock of medicines.

CM was informed that the lithotripsy machine was out of order and new machine was being imported and order had been placed on which the CM checked the order. In operation theater complex he visited Neurosurgery OT from 1 to 6 where all the equipments were in working condition. CM Sindh was told that there were 25 surgeons in neurosurgery, the CM expressed his displeasure that there were no operations in 6 operation theaters and the surgery was not scheduled while the patients on the list were waiting adding that the surgery should have been done.

CM visited the endoscopy unit where procedure of colonoscopy of two patients was ongoing in the operation theater. CM was told that 30 colonoscopies would be done today, but there was no list of 30 colonoscopies.

CM visited the emergency ward of the Civil Hospital Hyderabad and the hospital's pharmacy, where he expressed his anger on the medical superintendent Dr. Shahid Junejo for the uncleanliness. He inspected the newly constructed neurosurgery unit where he was told that the work on the new neurosurgery ICU unit would be started from Friday. On this occasion, two women complained of not getting medicines, after which on the orders of CM medicines were provided to the women.

The Chief Minister Sindh said that Civil Hospital Hyderabad had a budget of Rs 100 million for M&R and directed Chief Engineer Arshad Bhutto to repair the building of Medical Unit 4 of Civil Hospital Hyderabad immediately. Expressing his anger over the poor condition of the washroom of Medical Unit 4, CM said that “as soon as the patient recovers from the treatment and goes to the washroom, he or she will get sick again". He expressed his indignation at keeping men and women together in one ward.

MS Dr. Shahid Junejo informed the CM that the total budget of Civil Hospital Hyderabad was Rs 6 billion and 10 to 15 thousand patients come to the hospital daily. During visit the CM received a complaint about the theft of motorcycles from outside the hospital, on which CM was told that 315 cameras had been installed inside and outside the Civil Hospital, Hyderabad. CM directed the DIG Hyderabad to take strict action against those involved in motorcycles theft.

CM Sindh inspected the kitchen of Civil Hospital Hyderabad, where he was told that there was a bread plant in the kitchen and food for 1000 people was being prepared in the kitchen. CM expressed his satisfaction on the condition of kitchen. He visited the pathology department where he was told that all pathology emergency tests were done free of cost there while 7,000 tests were done daily in the lab. While giving a briefing to the CM on the maternity ward, it was told that 70 cesarean deliveries and 80 normal deliveries took place in the ward.

CM Sindh inspected the main pharmacy and medical store of the Civil Hospital where there was no antivenom medicine but there were 10 in the balance while blood pressure medicine was also not available in the store. CM said that there was no documentation in the pharmacy and he ordered the DG Health to inquire about it.

The Chief Minister was briefed on the archival importance of the college which was established in 1917 before the partition of subcontinent later it was taken into possession by the Sindh Government on 21st July 1948. The college was established on 64 acres of land and now only 22 acres of college land was left. Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the new campus of the college.

CM visited Hatri police station and directed to police officials that case property especially vehicles should not be destroyed in sunlight. He directed that all case property must be shifted after evidence record process. He also directed that police station building also be renovated. While visiting SSP Amjad Shaikh briefed CM that police conducts operations against drugs and recovered 90 bags of Ghutka and arrested 25 culprits. He told that conviction rate of crime in Hyderabad was 9% which increased up to 38%.

On the occasion DIG Hyderabad also briefed CM Sindh and said that 45 police personals suspended who were involved in land grabbing. He said police also recovered ice drugs of 40 million and they have zero tolerance policy against narcotics. He further told that Hatri Police station is equipped with 10 motorcycles for patrolling. CM checked live location of patrolling motorcycles. CM directed to DIG police that strict action should be taken against land grabbers and it is observed that most of FIRs were defective so police improve this.

Later CM Sindh visited Phuleli canal where Caretaker minister for irrigation Eshwar Lal welcomed him. CM was briefed about the current situation of Phuleli canal by the minister, the Minister said that Old Phuleli canal is passing from city which has encroachment on both sides and drainage water also drained in the canal. He further said that during flood if the water level in Old Phuleli crosses its optimum then water could enter in the city. On this CM directed to Minister that sides of Phuleli canal should be increased and a bridge should be constructed at Government Kali Mori College.

The CM Sindh also visited Qasimabad where he meets with traders of Business forum. President Business Forum Qasimabad Haji Rahmatullah said in his briefing that CCTV cameras installed around 9 Km road in Qasimabad then law and order situation is satisfactory.

Later visited Qadamgah Mola Ali Karam ullah wajahu and prayed for the peace and prosperity of Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023