BAFL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
BIPL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.63%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
FABL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.26%)
FFL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.95%)
GGL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.04%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.12%)
HUBC 117.81 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-3.36%)
HUMNL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.91%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.58%)
OGDC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.02%)
PAEL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.09%)
PIOC 106.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.86%)
PPL 92.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.03%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.47%)
SSGC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.63%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.88%)
TRG 85.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 26.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 6,198 Decreased By -32.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 21,516 Decreased By -223.4 (-1.03%)
KSE100 60,606 Decreased By -124.5 (-0.2%)
KSE30 20,215 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.12%)
Russian rouble rebounds against globally weaker dollar

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 12:43pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble rebounded from a more than one-week low against a globally weaker dollar on Wednesday, also boosted by high oil prices, elevated interest rates and capital controls.

At 0717 GMT, the rouble was 0.6% stronger against the dollar at 88.88, recovering from ending the previous session at its weakest since Nov. 20.

It gained 0.5% to trade at 97.71 versus the euro and firmed 0.2% against the yuan to 12.46.

The rouble has strengthened against the dollar for seven weeks in a row, rebounding from more than 100 to the dollar thanks to reduced capital outflows since President Vladimir Putin introduced capital controls in October.

It slipped in the previous session as a favourable tax period passed, during which exporters usually convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities. But high oil prices and the prospect of more monetary tightening are supporting the rouble, too.

The Bank of Russia, which meets on Dec. 15, raised rates to 15% in late October and has signalled that another increase may be needed. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.1% at $81.63 a barrel, but off lows hit earlier this month.

Russian rouble weakens against dollar

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3% to 1,132.2 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was steady at 3,195.7 points.

