BAFL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (4.91%)
BIPL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
BOP 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (11.17%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.79%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
DGKC 72.55 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.74%)
FABL 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
FFL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
HBL 115.73 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.05%)
HUBC 121.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
OGDC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.67%)
PAEL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
PPL 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.58%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.49%)
SSGC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.94%)
TRG 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.11%)
UNITY 26.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
BR100 6,164 Decreased By -66.2 (-1.06%)
BR30 21,322 Decreased By -417.4 (-1.92%)
KSE100 60,366 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.6%)
KSE30 20,087 Decreased By -152.7 (-0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to inch up on dovish Fed comments, dollar slump

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 10:25am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open marginally higher on Wednesday after dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials prompted a further fall in US Treasury yields and the dollar.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.28-83.30 to the US dollar, compared with 83.3325 in the previous session.

The domestic currency has “a small bit of momentum from yesterday” and “we will have to see whether it can take advantage of it”, a forex trader at a bank said.

The rupee “has a whole bunch of positive cues to count on”, but “let’s see if it actually moves”, he added.

The dollar index dropped below 102.50 for the first time since around the middle of August, taking its losses this month to nearly 4%.

The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped below 4.30%, the lowest in two months.

Indian rupee likely to sidestep rally in Asia FX fuelled by US yields

Comments by Fed officials reinforced expectations that the US central bank will cut rates next year, pushing yields and the dollar lower.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, a hawkish and influential policymaker, said there are good economic arguments to lower the policy rate if inflation continues to fall for several more months.

Further, remarks from a speech by Fed Governor Bowman contained “an important shift”, conveying rate hikes are no longer her baseline, according to Morgan Stanley.

“A notable shift from two FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) participants widely regarded on the hawkish end of the spectrum not only seemingly shut the door on further rate hikes but broached conditions and timing of rate cuts,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The two-year US Treasury yield, a reflector of interest rate expectations, was down to 4.70%, the lowest since July.

Fed futures are now pricing in slightly more than 100 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, beginning most likely from May.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to inch up on dovish Fed comments, dollar slump

Inter-bank update: rupee records gains against US dollar

New high: bulls dominate, KSE-100 crosses 61,000 with over 700-point gain

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Nepra reserves verdict on KE’s pleas for 20-year licences

PC takes up sale of govt properties with FA

IMF team briefed about tax policy reforms

PIA divestment: PC inks ‘FASA’ with FA

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

NAC lowers FY23 growth rate to -0.17pc

FBR gets data of unregistered sugar buyers

Read more stories