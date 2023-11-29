Fire safety audit of Karachi high-rises ordered

KARACHI: The Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, has issued the instructions to all deputy commissioners and concerned departments to carry out Fire Safety Audit of all high-rise buildings located in the city.

He was chairing a meeting of Fire Safety Audit Committee constituted by the Chief Secretary of Sind on the directives of Chief Minister of Sindh under the chairman ship of Commissioner Karachi.

The members appointed for the committee i include all the deputy commissioners, all Municipal Commissioners, senior officers of Sindh Building Control Authority, Civil Defence , Rescue 1122, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, KDA, MDA, Cantonment Boards, Pakistan Rangers, Police, KMC and the representative of K Electric, Abad and SITE Limited .

The Fire Safety Audit committee will include the responsibility of undertaking survey of all the Shopping Malls, Shopping centres, plazas, residential/ commercial/ government buildings in respect of installation of automatic fire suppression system fire and safety mechanism, fire extinguishers, emergency exists, use of quality electric fittings according to the approved standards .

Committee has also been asked to examine the approved building plans of all such building and assess whether the building control laws have been implemented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023