KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi’s WASH department has opened a new RO filtration plant in the city’s Model Colony, officials said on Tuesday.

The plant inauguration was performed by Jamaat-e-Islami’s District Airport Chief, who is also Chairman of the Model Town UC-1, Towfeequdeen Siddiqui. With the fresh opening, the number of Alkhidmat’s total filtration plants, which are operational in Karachi, comes to 54.

