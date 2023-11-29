Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Tuesday continued to grow on the local market, but silver stayed firm, traders said.

Gold prices saw an increase of Rs800 and Rs686 to Rs218400 per tola and Rs187243 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the global market, gold prices stood for $2033 per ounce with a $20 premium being offered by the local market for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for Rs2620 per tola and Rs2246.21 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24.70 per ounce, traders said.

