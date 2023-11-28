BAFL 45.43 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (6.24%)
BIPL 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (8.13%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.5%)
DFML 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 71.04 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.5%)
FABL 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FCCL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
FFL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.36%)
GGL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
HBL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (5.25%)
HUBC 120.69 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (2.94%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
KEL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
MLCF 39.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
OGDC 108.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.77%)
PAEL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.55%)
PIOC 109.76 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.79%)
PPL 93.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.93%)
PRL 25.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.41 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.77%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
TELE 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.94%)
TPLP 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.66%)
TRG 85.81 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.66%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.98%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.63%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief ‘confident’ US will keep arming Ukraine

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2023 05:31pm

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he was “confident” the United States would keep up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, despite a political blockage in Washington.

The United States has provided over $40 billion in security aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion and pledged to back Kyiv for as long as necessary.

But opposition from hardline Republicans has thrown into question the future of US assistance.

NATO chief says Ukraine inflicting ‘heavy losses’ on Russian forces

“I’m confident that the United States will continue to provide support because it is in the security interest of the United States to do so and it’s also in line with what we have agreed,” Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Concerns have ratcheted up over the future of Western backing for Ukraine as Kyiv’s top general has admitted that the fierce fighting has ground to a “stalemate”.

The European Union is currently also struggling to agree a plan for its own long-term support for arming Ukraine in the face of opposition from Hungary.

“I urge allies and allies are also committed to continue to deliver support,” Stoltenberg said, pointing to 10 billion euros ($11 billion) pledged recently by Germany and the Netherlands.

“Even though the frontline has not moved so much, the Ukrainians have been able to inflict heavy losses on the Russian forces.”

Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins said Ukraine needs more “long-range missiles so that they can impede Russia’s logistic capabilities”.

“It’s in our direct interest to continue supporting Ukraine to make sure that Russia does not win this war that Ukraine can win the war,” he said.

Ukraine’s top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba will join the meeting on Wednesday and NATO members are set to agree on a plan for reforms aimed at helping Ukraine towards eventual membership in the alliance.

Ukraine is pushing to join NATO, but the US-led alliance has so far refused to issue a formal invitation despite promising that Kyiv will be in its ranks one day.

Ukraine Jens Stoltenberg RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine forces

Comments

1000 characters

NATO chief ‘confident’ US will keep arming Ukraine

Inter-bank: rupee sees minor recovery against US dollar

KSE-100 gains another 919 points as index now eyes 61,000 level

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

PM Kakar to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait

Hamas and Israel prepare to extend Gaza truce

Israeli, US spy chiefs meet Qatari PM to discuss ‘building on’ Gaza truce

More people at risk of death from disease than bombings in Gaza: WHO

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Read more stories