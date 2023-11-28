BAFL 44.80 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.77%)
BIPL 20.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.76%)
CNERGY 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
DFML 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 71.31 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (3.89%)
FABL 27.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
GGL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
HBL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (4.01%)
HUBC 121.90 Increased By ▲ 4.66 (3.97%)
HUMNL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
MLCF 39.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.59%)
OGDC 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.04%)
PAEL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
PIOC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.01%)
PPL 93.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.31%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.92%)
SNGP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.24%)
SSGC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
TELE 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.65%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.26%)
BR100 6,242 Increased By 133.2 (2.18%)
BR30 21,739 Increased By 476.6 (2.24%)
KSE100 60,730 Increased By 918.9 (1.54%)
KSE30 20,240 Increased By 379.1 (1.91%)
Adani, energy stocks propel India’s Nifty to a two-month high

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:32pm

BENGALURU: India’s blue-chip index Nifty 50 closed at a fresh two-month high boosted by a rise in Adani group stocks, while energy companies jumped on stable crude prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.48% higher at 19,889.70, highest since Sept. 20, 2023. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.31% to 66,174.20.

Adani group stocks jumped between 2.6% and 20%, with Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbing 8.90% and 5.30% to top the Nifty 50 gainers.

India’s Supreme Court reserved its verdict on petitions against the conglomerate on Friday on allegations raised by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in Jan. 2023 after the country’s markets regulator said that it would not seek more time to complete its probe.

“A section of the market believes the worst is over and that the group has got an all-clear,” said Ajay Bodke, an independent market analyst.

Adani Total Gas, which was among the worst hit after the Hindenburg report jumped 20% on the day.

Energy and Oil & Gas gained 2.43% and 2.28%, respectively as crude prices remained stable near $81 per barrel, after falling below $80 in the previous session, ahead of a crucial meeting of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its key allies on Nov. 30.

A fall in crude prices is positive for importers of the commodity like India and its oil marketing companies.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation added 2.97% and 7.04%, respectively.

Metal index jumped 1.85%, lifted by Adani Enterprises which has a 16.43% weightage in the index.

“Despite today’s rise, markets will be in wait-and-watch mode ahead of Dec. 3 when the state assembly elections will be announced,” said Avinnash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

The election results will decide the near term trajectory of markets, added Gorakshakar.

