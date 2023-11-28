BAFL 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (4.54%)
BIPL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.71%)
FABL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
FCCL 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
GGL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
HBL 114.00 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (4.56%)
HUBC 122.21 Increased By ▲ 4.97 (4.24%)
HUMNL 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PIOC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.92%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
PRL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
SNGP 63.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.92%)
SSGC 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.9%)
TELE 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.05%)
UNITY 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.8%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,227 Increased By 117.6 (1.93%)
BR30 21,755 Increased By 491.8 (2.31%)
KSE100 60,690 Increased By 878.3 (1.47%)
KSE30 20,223 Increased By 362 (1.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nearly 2,500 rescued after snowstorm in Ukraine’s Odesa region

Reuters Published November 28, 2023 Updated November 28, 2023 12:41pm

KYIV: Nearly 2,500 people were rescued after a snowstorm in Ukraine’s southern region of Odesa, local governor Oleh Kiper said, adding that 313 settlements in the region were without power as a result of the bad weather.

Odesa region, which lies on the shore of the Black Sea, has been hit by severe snowstorms since Sunday, stranding vehicles and downing power lines.

Winter storm causes power outages, road closures in Ukraine

“849 vehicles have been towed out, including 24 buses and 17 ambulances,” Kiper wrote on the Telegram app. He said all those trapped by the snow since the start of the snowstorm had now been rescued.

Snowstorm Ukraine's Odesa region

Comments

1000 characters

Nearly 2,500 rescued after snowstorm in Ukraine’s Odesa region

Inter-bank: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

New record at PSX: KSE-100 in unchartered territory, crosses 60,000

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Cipher case: trial to continue in Adiala Jail in open court, rules judge

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

Govt explains magnitude of SOE burden

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Read more stories