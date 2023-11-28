BAFL 45.30 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.94%)
Russia’s monthly gas output up in Oct, down in Jan-Oct

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 10:28am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Russia’s gas output rose for the third month in row in October but overall gas production in the first 10 months of the year fell, the Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday.

Gas production in October was up 11.8% year-on-year, Kommersant reported, citing sources familiar with Energy Ministry’s data.

The increase was due to the low base effect as it compared with low gas production in the corresponding month of last year, the paper reported.

In January-October, Russia’s overall gas production amounted to 534.5 billion cubic metres (bcm), which is 4% less than a year ago.

Russian gas giant Gazprom increased production in October by 14.6%, to 38.6 bcm.

Oil on track to snap losing streak on hopes of further OPEC+ cuts

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier in November that Russia’s natural gas output this year will be 30 bcm less than in 2022.

Russia, whose traditional gas exports to Europe have plummeted due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, produced 673.8 bcm of gas last year.

