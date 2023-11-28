BAFL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (5.71%)
BIPL 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
DFML 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
DGKC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.71%)
FABL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
GGL 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.62%)
HBL 113.50 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (4.1%)
HUBC 121.75 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (3.85%)
HUMNL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.91%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 39.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
OGDC 109.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.06%)
PAEL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PIOC 109.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
PPL 92.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.01%)
PRL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.85%)
SNGP 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.54%)
SSGC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
TELE 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.56%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.58%)
BR100 6,199 Increased By 90.3 (1.48%)
BR30 21,692 Increased By 429.3 (2.02%)
KSE100 60,483 Increased By 671.3 (1.12%)
KSE30 20,144 Increased By 283.9 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits 6-month peak on dollar dip, bets of Fed’s rate hike pause

Reuters Published November 28, 2023 Updated November 28, 2023 10:19am

Gold steadied after touching a six-month peak on Tuesday, as expectations of an end to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike cycle kept the dollar and bond yields under check.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,014.12 per ounce by 0412 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 16. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1% to $2,014.20 per ounce.

“Lower bond yields and bets the Fed may cut sooner than originally thought have certainly helped gold shine,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

The dollar index touched its lowest since late August against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes hovered near two-month lows of 4.3630%.

Recent data showing signs of slowing inflation in the US has boosted expectations that the Fed could begin easing monetary conditions sooner than expected, with the market now awaiting Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data - Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - on Thursday.

“It simply comes down to whether inflation continues to soften at a quick enough pace to justify bets of rate cuts. And my bet is that it won’t, and that gold may find that bump in the road,” Simpson said. “If so, I’d look for evidence of support around 1,990 or 1,960 as there was a lot of trading activity in that area.”

Gold rebounds as dollar eases amid slowing US inflation

Traders widely expect the US central bank to hold rates in December, while pricing in about a 50-50 chance of easing in May next year, CME’s FedWatch Tool shows.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

Investors’ attention is also on the revised US third-quarter GDP figures, due on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, net gold imports into top consumer China via Hong Kong fell for a second consecutive month in October as a patchy economic recovery weighed on demand in the key bullion market, data on Monday showed.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $24.55 per ounce, platinum was down 0.5% to $913.90.

Palladium fell 0.8% to $1,061.41 per ounce.

Gold dollar index bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hits 6-month peak on dollar dip, bets of Fed’s rate hike pause

Inter-bank: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

New record at PSX: KSE-100 in unchartered territory, crosses 60,000

Open-market: rupee remains stable against the US dollar

Imran not brought to court due to security issues, jail authorities say

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Oil on track to snap losing streak on hopes of further OPEC+ cuts

Read more stories