BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-28

Matters related to provinces, bar councils: No high court has jurisdiction to set aside orders: PBC

Terence J Sigamony Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has said no high court of any province have jurisdiction especially the Sindh High Court (SHC) to create hindrance in the affairs of the regulatory body of lawyers who has the mandate under Section 13(2) of the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act, 1973, to decide matters of provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils and all Bar associations of the country.

PBC Vice-Chairman Haroonur Rashid in a statement, issued on Monday, said, it is often observed that orders of Executive Committee of the PBC which are assailed by the aggrieved person(s) before the SHC through civil suit are being taken up by the high court in the court or in chamber and injunctive order has been passed which are not entertainable in the eye of law due to lack of jurisdiction.

The SHC has no jurisdiction to set aside any order assailed which is passed by the PBC or its Executive Committee at Islamabad.

He said the proper forum for that is the courts of Islamabad Capital Territory, so any order passed by the SHC would be non-existing and nullity in the eye of law.

Rashid said that the courts in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab or Balochistan cannot sit over the territorial jurisdiction of PBC; therefore, the SHC should not pass injunctive orders on the matters decided by the PBC at Islamabad, just to please their blue-eyed person(s).

He said such orders amount to undue interference in the smooth functioning of a statutory body having its office in Islamabad. The tendency of such like issues creates serious doubts about the credibility of those decisions which have been passed without jurisdiction.

The PBC vice chief demanded the chief justice of Pakistan to look into the matter and take appropriate action in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SHC Sindh High Court Pakistan Bar Council PBC

Comments

1000 characters

Matters related to provinces, bar councils: No high court has jurisdiction to set aside orders: PBC

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories