UHS grants affiliation to 10 nursing colleges

LAHORE: The Syndicate of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in its 76th meeting, chaired by vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore accorded approval for the affiliation to 10 nursing colleges in Punjab apart from endorsing the appointments of 29 faculty members.

The Syndicate, endorsing the Selection Board’s recommendations, approved the appointments of one professor and one assistant professor for hematology, two associate professors for physiology, and one assistant professor each for histopathology, dental materials, public health, nursing, pharmacy, and pharmacology departments.

Additionally, appointments were approved for one lecturer in pharmacognosy, three in English, six in medical sciences, and one each in Pakistan Studies and Islamiyat. Approval was also given for the appointment of two senior physiotherapists, two physiotherapists, one occupational therapist, and two speech and language pathologists.

The Syndicate, on this occasion, granted affiliation to nine public sector and one private nursing college, all already recognized by the Pakistan Nursing Council. The approved nursing colleges, including DHQ Narowal, Government Eye cum General Hospital Gujranwala, DHQ Sheikhupura, DHQ Okara, DHQ Wah, DHQ Lodhran, DHQ Khaniwal, DHQ Layyah, DHQ Bhakkar, and the College of Nursing Niazi Medical College Sargodha, are affiliated for a four-year BSN program.

Moreover, the Syndicate approved annual increments for 17 faculty members serving on a tenure track basis.

The meeting was attended by Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, UHS Pro-VC Professor Nadia Naseem, Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Professor Ayesha Arif, University of Faisalabad Board of Governors’ Chairman Muhammad Haider Amin, Professor Arshad Cheema, Professor Sidrah Saleem, Professor Samina Kausar, former DG Health Dr. Zahid Pervaiz, UHS Registrar Professor Sarah Ghafoor, Professor Maryam Malik, and Punjab Finance Department additional secretary Abdul Qadir. Additionally, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Principal Professor Soufia Farrukh and Health department’s special secretary Raja Mansoor Ahmed participated through a video link.

