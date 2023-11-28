BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
Direct inspections, release of goods: Customs’ agents denounce ‘application of draconian laws’

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

KARACHI: Sheikh Muhammad Tariq, Vice Chairman of Custom Agents Association, has said that in the intricate dynamics of customs procedures, a significant concern surfaces regarding the application of draconian laws against custom agents.

The issue revolves around the exercise of power by higher authorities who, in conducting direct inspections and facilitating the release of goods, may inadvertently be engaging in the practice of shifting the onus of responsibility for violations or negligence onto the custom agents.

This issue underscores the indispensable need for a cautious and assertive approach in addressing and rectifying any potential abuses of power.

Moreover, there is a pressing matter related to the imposition of taxes on goods, where an apparent overreach of authority and a potential disregard for established laws is observed. This prompts a thorough examination of the legitimacy and fairness of the tax imposition practices.

It becomes imperative to scrutinize whether these actions align with established legal frameworks, as any deviation raises significant questions about the transparency and adherence to the rule of law within the customs regulatory domain.

Addressing these multifaceted concerns is not only crucial for the equitable treatment of Custom Agents but also for the broader principles of accountability and legal compliance within the customs landscape.

It is imperative to acknowledge that Custom Agents should not be automatically implicated or assumed to have any involvement or awareness of malpractices.

Ensuring a fair and just approach requires recognizing the distinct roles and responsibilities within the customs framework, preventing unwarranted assumptions about the complicity of Custom Agents in any illicit activities.

This nuanced perspective is crucial for upholding the principles of justice and fairness in the evaluation of customs-related matters as it is a glaring issue that Custom Agents are systematically barred from accompanying inspectors who generate reports determining the nature of goods, whether legal or illicit.

When discrepancies arise, unfairly, the blame is shifted onto the shoulders of the Agents who lack custodial responsibilities, possess no access to the goods and were also absent during the inspection conducted by the customs team.

This unjust practice, where reports do not align with the actual findings and there is a lack of Agent representation during the inspection, goes beyond the confines of a mere draconian law; it constitutes a systemic flaw that warrants urgent review and rectification.

