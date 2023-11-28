BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
SIUT moot on paediatric urological disorders to be held tomorrow

Press Release Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

KARACHI: Issues concerning the paediatric urological disorders, a vital field in surgical sciences, will be discussed in great depth at a major international congress which begins in the city on Nov 29th.

The SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) will be hosting the 23rd chapter of the Asia Pacific Association of Paediatric Urologists, popularly known as APAPU.

Over three hundred delegates from within Pakistan and 19 foreign countries are attending and they hail from New Zealand, Asia Pacific, the Sub-Continent, the Middle East, and Europe, besides from all over the host country, including many who were initially trained at SIUT.

The scientific congress will be spread over 16 dedicated scientific sessions that will address major issues including kidney tumours in children, the neuropathic bladder and advances made in laparoscopic and robotic surgery.

The highlight of the congress will be to host the annual Journal of Pediatric Urology Lecture to be delivered by Professor Alaa El Ghoneimi from Paris who will also receive the prestigious award of the David Frank medal named after the founder of the journal. The award will be presented by Prof. Philip Ransley who is the Chairman of the Journal.

