BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-28

Chicago soybeans drop to 3-week low

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans fell to more than three-week lows on Monday as rain in parts of Brazil’s oilseed producing areas eased crop concerns, even as leading consultants reduced their output forecasts.

Wheat firmed, recouping some of last session’s losses, while corn was largely unchanged. “There have been some rains in Brazil and forecasters are looking at more wet weather,” said one Singapore-based trader at an international trading company. “And Argentina’s output is going to rebound, so overall we expect ample supplies from South America in 2024.” The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.4% to $13.26 a bushel, as of 0345 GMT, after sliding to its lowest since Nov. 2 at $13.24 a bushel earlier in the session.

Wheat rose 0.5% to $5.80 a bushel, while corn gained 0.1% to $4.63-1/2 a bushel. Rains in Brazil’s key soybean growing areas have reduced early crop damage risks.

However, agribusiness consultancies Safras & Mercado and hEDGEpoint on Friday reduced their estimates for Brazil’s 2023/24 soybean crop, as consensus grew that bad weather will hamper output in the world’s largest producer and exporter.

Safras said it now forecasts production this season to total 161.38 million metric tons, down from the 163.25 million tons it estimated before, while hEDGEpoint cut its projection to 160.1 million tons from 162.3 million tons.

In Argentina, the first sprouts of the 2023/24 soybean crop appeared in good shape after rains. The US Department of Agriculture reported exporters sold 129,000 tons of US soybeans to China and another 323,400 tons of US soybeans to unknown buyers.

Soybeans SOYBEANS price Soybeans rates

Comments

1000 characters

Chicago soybeans drop to 3-week low

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories