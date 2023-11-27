BAFL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
BIPL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-6.13%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
OGDC 108.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.17%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PIOC 108.90 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.49%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.48%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
TPLP 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TRG 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.83%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,102 Increased By 75.2 (1.25%)
BR30 21,225 Increased By 315.3 (1.51%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Stock markets drop as US inflation comes into view

AFP Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 05:05pm

LONDON: Major Asian and European stock markets mostly dropped Monday as investors awaited the release this week of key US inflation data that could provide a guide for the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rates going into the new year.

Oil prices slid nearly two percent awaiting a delayed meeting of OPEC and its allies to decide over output levels.

With Wall Street seeing little action at the back of last week owing to the Thanksgiving break, traders had few catalysts to drive action, though analysts were upbeat about the end of the year.

The retreat in equities comes after a recent run-up across world stock markets fuelled by bets the US central bank has finished lifting interest rates as inflation comes down and the jobs market comes off the boil.

European stocks edge ahead at open Expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with hiking rates continued to weigh on the dollar Monday.

The main focus this week is the release Thursday of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation.

“These numbers will be closely scrutinised for insights into inflation trends and their potential implications for monetary policy decisions,” said SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes.

“While the current backdrop does not signify ‘mission accomplished’ in terms of addressing inflation, policymakers must now focus on planning for the next phase of the economic battle.”

Still, observers were upbeat about the outlook, with the latest weakness blamed on traders taking a breather after a strong month.

Tony Sycamore, at IG Group, said early December could see some selling as investors “rebuild energy and (look) to set up for the end-of-year fireworks”.

Others said a drop in Wall Street’s VIX “fear gauge” – a measure of equity volatility – to its lowest since January 2020 suggested investors were getting their mojo back.

Eyes are also on developments at OPEC after the group and its allies, notably Russia, delayed a meeting aimed at agreeing production quotas, with some African countries said to be baulking at Saudi Arabian calls for more cuts.

The group is thought to be close to reaching an agreement that could see the Saudis and Russia extend output reductions into the new year.

Crude prices have fallen in recent weeks as demand is seen coming down owing to slowing economies, particularly China’s, and the Middle East conflict appears to not have expanded to include other countries in the region.

Key figures around 1115 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,475.63 points

Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 7,290.48

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 16,000.18

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 percent at 4,367.07

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 percent at 33,447.67 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 17,525.06 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,031.70 (close)

New York - DOW: UP 0.3 percent at 35,390.15 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0954 from $1.0922

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2620 from $1.2585

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.77 pence from 86.79 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 148.94 from 149.56 yen

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.9 percent at $74.12 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.7 percent at $79.19 per barrel

