Iran wants to improve bilateral ties: CG

PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General in Peshawar Ali Banafsheh Khah said his country is keen to further strengthen economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

During a meeting with president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq held at chamber house, Banafsheh Khah said that Iran and Pakistan are tied in strong traditional, commercial and cultural relations.

He was of the view that prospects are brighter to enhance the bilateral cooperation and trade relation.

The diplomat said Iran wanted to enhance the bilateral trade volume to $5billion which currently stands at $2billion and efforts are being afoot in this regard.

He furthermore maintained there is huge potential to enhance Iran-Pakistan bilateral trade.

Ali Banafsheh emphasised establishment of business-to-business contacts, exchange of trade delegations and active participation of Pakistan/ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen in trade exhibitions in Tehran.

The Iranian diplomat said his country’s supreme leader and president was keen to further improve and strengthen ties with Pakistan.

The Iranian diplomat visited the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a trade exhibition in Tehran which is going to be held in February next year.

Earlier, during the meeting both sides have agreed to start a series of online meetings to bring the Pakistan-Iran business community closer to each other and bring duties/ tariffs structure equal between Pakistan and Iran.

On the occasion, Fuad Ishaq emphasised the need to trade in local currency and sign free trade agreements with Iran, Afghanistan and China.

Fuad Ishaq while talking about the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the SCCI and the Mashhad Chamber emphasised the need to implement it.

The chamber president said that the online meetings should be started immediately between SCCI and Mashhad Chamber.

He also invited the business community of different chambers of Iran to come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sarhad Chamber is ready to host them.

Fuad Ishaq said that the business community is keen to improve mutual trade between Pakistan and Iran.

He called upon the governments of Pakistan and Iran to come together and make a joint action plan and initiatives to resolve duties/ tariffs and other issues so that the problems of the business community of both countries can be resolved and mutual trade and relations can be further improved. He also urged Iran to play role in removing the obstacles in TAPI gas pipeline project.

