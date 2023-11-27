BAFL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.37%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 65.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.09%)
FABL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
GGL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 103.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.17%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 107.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.77%)
PAEL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.65%)
PPL 91.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.59%)
PRL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.88%)
TPLP 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 6,041 Increased By 14 (0.23%)
BR30 20,971 Increased By 60.8 (0.29%)
KSE100 59,231 Increased By 144.2 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,639 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-27

Iran wants to improve bilateral ties: CG

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General in Peshawar Ali Banafsheh Khah said his country is keen to further strengthen economic and trade relations with Pakistan.

During a meeting with president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq held at chamber house, Banafsheh Khah said that Iran and Pakistan are tied in strong traditional, commercial and cultural relations.

He was of the view that prospects are brighter to enhance the bilateral cooperation and trade relation.

The diplomat said Iran wanted to enhance the bilateral trade volume to $5billion which currently stands at $2billion and efforts are being afoot in this regard.

He furthermore maintained there is huge potential to enhance Iran-Pakistan bilateral trade.

Ali Banafsheh emphasised establishment of business-to-business contacts, exchange of trade delegations and active participation of Pakistan/ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen in trade exhibitions in Tehran.

The Iranian diplomat said his country’s supreme leader and president was keen to further improve and strengthen ties with Pakistan.

The Iranian diplomat visited the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a trade exhibition in Tehran which is going to be held in February next year.

Earlier, during the meeting both sides have agreed to start a series of online meetings to bring the Pakistan-Iran business community closer to each other and bring duties/ tariffs structure equal between Pakistan and Iran.

On the occasion, Fuad Ishaq emphasised the need to trade in local currency and sign free trade agreements with Iran, Afghanistan and China.

Fuad Ishaq while talking about the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the SCCI and the Mashhad Chamber emphasised the need to implement it.

The chamber president said that the online meetings should be started immediately between SCCI and Mashhad Chamber.

He also invited the business community of different chambers of Iran to come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sarhad Chamber is ready to host them.

Fuad Ishaq said that the business community is keen to improve mutual trade between Pakistan and Iran.

He called upon the governments of Pakistan and Iran to come together and make a joint action plan and initiatives to resolve duties/ tariffs and other issues so that the problems of the business community of both countries can be resolved and mutual trade and relations can be further improved. He also urged Iran to play role in removing the obstacles in TAPI gas pipeline project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Iran bilateral ties SCCI Iranian Consul General Ali Banafsheh Khah

Comments

1000 characters

Iran wants to improve bilateral ties: CG

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories