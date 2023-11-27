SCCI body lauds revival of Awam Express train

PESHAWAR: Chairman Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Railways and Dry Port, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has welcomed decision of Pakistan Railways to revive Awam Express Train from December 20, 2023 for passengers travelling between Peshawar and Karachi.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Sarhadi, who also holds the office of Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), said the decision of Pakistan Railways is appreciating and will provide passengers from across the country a safe an economical travelling facility from mountainous terrain of Khyber district to port city of Karachi.

Zia said people in Peshawar including business community were facing hardships in traveling to the country due to closure of Khushal Khan Khattak train that plied between Karachi and Peshawar by passing through interior Sindh province and Railway car service between Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

He demanded restoration of services of both Khushal Khan Khattak train and Railway car besides increasing the number of sleepers in Khyber Mail train.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023