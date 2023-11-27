BAFL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
Delegation of Chinese police officials reaches Lahore

Safdar Rasheed Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: On the invitation of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a high-level delegation of Chinese Province Jiangsu Police has reached Lahore on a 5-day visit to Pakistan.

Led by Tan Yongsheng, Deputy Director General of Public Security Department of Jiangsu Province, Chinese delegation visited the Central Police Office.

The officers included in the delegation were Shen Xiang, Director of Public Security Data Administration Bureau of Public Security Department of Jiangsu Province, Wang Bingde, Standing Deputy Director General of Nanjing Public Security Bureau, Jiangsu Province, Yaun Xiulai, Director of Public Order Administration Department of Public Security Department of Jiangsu Province, Hu Xiao, Deputy Director General of Wuxi Public Security Bureau, Jiangsu Province and Shao Weimin, Deputy Director of International Coopera-tion Bureau of Public Security Department of Jiangsu Province.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and senior police officers adorned the Chinese delegation officers with the traditional cultural turbans of Punjab.

During the meeting, it was agreed to further strengthen security and strategic relations between Punjab and Jiangsu police officials.

Jiangsu Police delegation undertook a detailed discussion on increasing bilateral cooperation in training, security and technical matters with Punjab Police. The Chinese police officers will review the working of different units of Punjab Police in the recent visit, and will finalize the matter to enhance the mutual cooperation.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is looking forward to enhance cooperation with Chinese police in investigations, operations, trainings, information technology, modern weapons and logistics etc.

He said that the capacity building of Punjab Police force will be improved with the experience of Chinese police, modern technology and upgrading the training modules.

He said that the foolproof security of Chinese citizens, investors and experts is the top priority of the Punjab Police and in this regard the Special Protection Unit is tirelessly working by day and night.

Deputy Director General, Tan Yongsheng appreciated the foolproof security of Chinese experts (working on various projects) provided by Punjab Police. He vowed to continue the technical and logistics support to Punjab Police and modern training of officers.

He said that Chinese police experts will train the newly formed Punjab Tourism and Investment Police. He lauded the women empowerment and increase in women representation at key posts in Punjab Police. He also appreciated the public service delivery projects of Punjab Police.

At the end of the meeting, souvenirs and gifts were exchanged between the members of the Punjab Police and the Chinese delegation.

Liu Yingkai, Embassy of China Islamabad, Li Quingchun, Embassy of China Islamabad, Cao Ke, Deputy Council General and Zhao Fushan Secretary Council General were accompanied the Chinese delegation, whereas Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and senior officers of Punjab Police also attended the meeting.

Later, a high-level delegation of Chinese Jiangsu Province Police, led by Deputy DG Public Security, visited the Special Branch Punjab Roberts Club headquarters.

Shen Xiang, Director of Public Security and Administration Bureau, Wang Binged, Standing Deputy Director General of Ninjiang Public Security Bureau, Yuan Xiulai, Director of Public Order Administration, Hu Xiao, Deputy Director General of Wuxi Public Security Bureau, Shao Weimin, Deputy Director of International Cooperation Bureau, China were included in the delegation.

Additional IG Special Branch Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed briefed Deputy DG Tan Yongsheng and the delegation about the nature of work and administrative affairs of Special Branch.

The delegation was appraised of the role and responsibilities of the Special Branch regarding the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

It was reiterated to increase cooperation between Special Branch Punjab and Jiangsu Police regarding information technology and cyber security. Souvenirs and gifts were exchanged between the Special Branch and the Chinese delegation.

In the evening, Chinese delegation visited Wagah border where the Chinese police officers attended the traditional flag parade ceremony.

Chinese delegation also saw the cultural artifacts amid other monuments of Punjab at the Wagah border. Senior officers of Punjab Police accompanied the Chinese delegation.

Meanwhile, a Christian delegation led by former Federal Minister for Minority Affairs Dr. Paul Bhatti visited the Central Police Office and met IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. The Christian delegation included Nadeem Daniel, Jararad Bhatti, Kamran Ejaz and Azeem Bhatti.

IG Punjab informed the Christian delegation about the ongoing measures for the protection and convenience of the minority citizens, especially the Christian citizens. He said that the protection of lives and properties of Christian citizens and religious places is the first priority of Punjab Police.

For easy provision of policing services to all minority citizens, including Christians, Meesaq centers have been established in all districts of the province.

Through these Meesaq Centers, Christian citizens are provided immediate service in case of any problem. He told the Christian delegation that foolproof security arrangements are made for churches in all districts including Lahore on Sunday.

The Christian delegation was given a visit to the Central Police Office including martyr and Ghazi walls and other departments.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Elite Sadiq Ali Dogar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers were also present on the spot.

After the meeting at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab took the Christian delegation for visit of Meesaq Center Liberty, where the Christian delegation reviewed the provision of service delivery and working in the Meesaq Center.

Dr. Paul Bhatti said that for the protection of life and property of the Christian citizens, projects like the Meesaq Centers are worthy of praise, Christian citizens across the province are benefiting from these projects.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the RPOs, DPOs to increase the security of churches, SPs; supervisory officers should check the security arrangements of churches and important places.

IG Punjab directed that additional police personnel and snipers should be deployed at sensitive churches, Dolphin Squad, PRU; Elite teams should conduct effective patrolling around the churches.

He said that the police officers and officials posted on security duty should remain extremely alert and keep a close watch on the evil elements.

He said that search and sweep operations should be continued around churches, Christian communities and sensitive places, whereas scholars, Christian community leaders and members of peace committees should promote inter-faith harmony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

