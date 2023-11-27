Fahd Haroon made special assistant to PM

KARACHI: In a reaffirmation of trust, Fahd Haroon has been appointed once more as Minister of State/ Special Assistant to the Prime Minister by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Fahd Haroon’s current portfolio given is Digital Media. As one of Pakistan’s most senior and well respected media personalities, Fahd brings a wealth of experience and a relentless drive for innovation to his new role.

Previously, Fahd served as the Special Assistant to the PM/ Minister of State on Public Communication and Digital Platforms in the Shehbaz Sharif-led PDM government.

He also held the position of Focal Person to the Prime Minister on Information Analytics and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for Media Affairs.

