Businesspeople: Ex-FPCCI SVP makes call for unity

KARACHI: In a compelling call to action, Shaukat Ahmed, former Senior Vice President (SVP) of FPCCI and former President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed the imperative need for unity within the business community under the umbrella of FPCCI.

Ahmed, a prominent figure in the business world, highlighted the detrimental impact of internal divisions on both the nation and its economy. Amidst a severe economic crisis, Ahmed emphasized that the fractured state of the business community not only hampers economic growth but also diminishes the influence the community once held with the government and high-ranking officials. He recalled a time when a united business front garnered respect and consideration from the authorities, contrasting it with the current scenario where division leads to disregard.

According to Ahmed, the onus to bridge these divisions lies with the current leadership of FPCCI. He urged them to unify the various factions, presenting a united front to address the challenges faced by the business community. Ahmed pointed out that the unnecessary expenditure incurred during FPCCI elections, with huge sums wasted on travel, accommodation, and grand dinners, could be redirected for more meaningful causes.

In a plea to business leaders, Ahmed called for setting aside differences in the interest of the nation. He urged them to prioritize national unity and work towards serving humanity rather than squandering resources on internal disputes. Expressing concern over the upcoming elections within FPCCI, Ahmed cautioned against the potential negative impact on both the people and the economy, branding it as a wasteful exercise in time and money.

As the business community faces a pivotal moment, Ahmed’s call for unity resonates as a crucial step toward revitalizing the nation’s economic landscape. The outcome of this plea remains to be seen as the business community prepares for a challenging electoral season in FPCCI.

