Nov 26, 2023
Pakistan

PM Kakar to embark on UAE visit today

  • The visit will include the signing of Memorandums of Understanding between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas
BR Web Desk Published 26 Nov, 2023 02:17pm

Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will embark on a three-day bilateral visit to the United Arab Emirates today, according to Radio Pakistan.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

In addition to advancing bilateral ties in all spheres, such as political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence, and people-to-people, this engagement will also provide an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

The visit will include the signing of Memorandums of Understanding between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, Food Security, Logistics, Mining, Aviation, as well as Banking and Financial Services.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time.

Earlier this week, Punjab Governor/Chancellor Muhammad Balighur Rehman awarded an honorary degree of PhD to the Ambassador of UAE, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al Zaabi at the special convocation of the Institute of Art and Culture at Governor House.

The UAE envoy was awarded an honorary degree in recognition of his valuable services in the promotion of bilateral relations, especially in the field of trade between Pakistan and UAE.

The Vice-Chancellor Institute of Art and Culture, Faisal Janjua, Pro Vice-Chancellor Ijaz A Qureshi, Member Senate Institute of Art and Culture, Imran Masood, Pakistan’s first woman astronaut Namira Saleem, a large number of teachers and students were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor appreciated the role of the UAE ambassador in strengthening the cultural and trade relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Comments

1000 characters
Johnny Walker Nov 26, 2023 03:27pm
Off on another junket with his friends to holiday in UAE at tax payers expense. Nothing will be achieved.
Johnny Walker Nov 26, 2023 03:27pm

