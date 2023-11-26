BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023
Sports

Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic twice; Italy lands in Davis Cup final

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2023 10:51am

Fresh off losing to Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals title match last Sunday, Jannik Sinner of Italy defeated the Serbian star 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 on Saturday, then beat Djokovic in a doubles match to send Italy to its first Davis Cup final in 25 years.

In the singles victory, Sinner saved three match points at 4-5 in the final set, then broke Djokovic to take control and win the two-hour, 35-minute match.

Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic opened the day with a 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-1 win over Lorenzo Musetti, meaning the winner of the doubles match would go on to face Australia in the final. Italy’s last Davis Cup win came in 1976.

Sinner teamed with Lorenzo Sonego to beat Djokovic and Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 to send Italy to the final.

In his singles win, Sinner saved seven of nine break points, including five in the final set alone.

When he was down 4-5 and love-40, Sinner won 13 of the match’s final 16 points. Sinner is 2-2 against Djokovic this season and 2-4 overall.

In the doubles match, Sinner and Sonego had little trouble in the first set, but there were a combined 10 break chances in the second.

Novak Djokovic’s six French Open finals

The Italians fought back from love-40 at 2-3, saving four break points to tie the match before breaking for a 4-3 advantage.

Serving out the match, Sinner and Sonego erased another break point to clinch a 2-1 victory, sending Italy to the Davis Cup final for the eighth time.

Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Davis Cup final

