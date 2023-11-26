BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
2023-11-26

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

PPI Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising move, the government of Pakistan has decided to revise the prices of petroleum products weekly, switching from its fortnightly pricing mechanism, it emerged Saturday.

The government has sought recommendations from stakeholders and Petroleum Dealers Association regarding its decision to switch the revising of petroleum products pricing from fortnightly to weekly.

In a letter, the government has asked the stakeholders to submit “meaningful views/comments, including pros and cons, of switching from fortnightly to weekly pricing, if any, within five working days”.

Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision

Meanwhile, All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has rejected the plan and said the prices of petroleum products cannot be determined every week. “We had suggested switching the revising of petrol price from fortnightly to monthly,” said Abdul Sami – the association president, urging the government not to take such decisions “which have major consequences”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI-led government in 2020 established a fortnightly pricing mechanism for petroleum products and shift from the price benchmark based on Pakistan State Oil (PSO) oil imports to Platts indexes.

The switch from monthly to fortnightly review of petroleum product prices came following a demand of the oil industry and in order to shield it from inventory losses.

Oil prices petroleum petroleum price Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association

