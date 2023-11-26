BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
Deferred payment basis: $400m petroleum products imported during Jul-Oct

Tahir Amin Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported petroleum products worth $400 million on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility during July-October of the current fiscal year 2023-24 against the budgeted estimates of $600 million.

Official documents revealed that the country imported petroleum products worth $100 million on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility in October 2023. Saudi Arabia also provided petroleum products worth $100 million each in July, August, and September 2023.

FY23: POL products worth $1.182bn imported by Pakistan on deferred payment basis

Pakistan imported petroleum products worth $1.182 billion on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility during the fiscal year 2022-23 against the budgeted estimates of $800 million. The financing agreement worth $1.2 billion for the import of petroleum products was signed in November 2021 between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

