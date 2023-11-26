Aamir made PM’s special assistant

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has appointed Dr Aamir Bilal as his Special Assistant on Medical Education and Patient Care.

A notification to this effect uploaded on the Cabinet Division’s website stated that the caretaker prime minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973, read with serial number 1A of Schedule V-A of the said rules, has been pleased to appoint Dr Aamir Bilal, as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Medical Education and Patient Care, with the status of minister of state, with immediate effect.

