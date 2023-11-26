BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
OGDC organises walk for its employees

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in alignment with its Health, Diversity and Inclusion (HDI) initiative, on Saturday organised the “Mindful Miles Walk” for its employees, a healthy activity aimed at protecting the environment.

The event, organised by the OGDCL Sports Board, was inaugurated by Ahmed Hayat Lak, the managing director and CEO of OGDCL, on the picturesque Trail Five of Islamabad’s Margalla Hills. A large number of the company employees participated in this healthy activity to raise awareness about the significance of environment conservation.

The culmination of the walk was marked by a delightful brunch at Monal Restaurant, providing a casual and friendly atmosphere for the participants to connect and relax after the invigorating exercise.

In a significant stride towards environmental conservation, OGDCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) department entered into a collaborative understanding with the Capital Development Authority (CDA). This agreement reflects OGDCL’s commitment to safeguarding the environment, and as part of this initiative, the company has undertaken various measures on Trail Five. To enhance the trail’s amenities and contribute to a cleaner environment, OGDCL has installed benches and dustbins strategically along the path. Additionally, a tree-planting initiative has been implemented to further green the area and promote biodiversity.

This collaborative effort between OGDCL and CDA underscores the importance of partnerships in safeguarding our natural resources.

The OGDCL remains dedicated to its responsibility as a corporate entity to contribute positively to the communities and environments in which it operates.

