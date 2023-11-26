BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-26

Judicial members’ appointment case: LHC summons AGP

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to appear in person in a matter regarding appointment of Judicial Members (BS-21) by the Prime Minister on contract basis in Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

It is reliably learnt that in a constitutional petition moved before LHC, the AGP has been summoned by the LHC to explain the role of Prime Minister with the Constitutional Scheme and use of powers regarding appointment of Judicial Members on contract basis on sanctioned posts without any competitive process.

When contacted, tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt told this correspondent that it is a landmark development in the LHC to question the role of Prime Minister to appoint Judicial Members in ATIR on contract basis against sanctioned posts and even without following the due process of law.

He claimed that the candidates have not completed the due process of the Federal Public Service Commission with the active connivance of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Waheed Butt added that earlier on a similar type of petition the Islamabad High Court has directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to serve notices on 10 judicial members working on contract basis in a constitutional petition, wherein, their appointments have been challenged. The petition has named as respondents the Prime Minister, Ministry of Law, Federal Public Service Commission, 10 Judicial Members in ATIR, as well as, the Federal Government through Establishment Division. Contractual appointments of judicial officers cannot be made without advertisement and information to the public at large, hence, violative of Article 5, 10A, 18, 25 and thus, illegal and void ab-initio.

LHC order stated that the legal opinion of AGP on the piece of legislation is essential; therefore, his presence is necessary. The Legislation itself shows that Architect of this Provision wanted to use it, apparently for political purpose and exercise of power, thereafter, is supporting this view, when the Members are appointed on contract basis without any competitive process.

Appointment on a sanctioned post cannot be made on contract as is held by august Supreme Court in various judgments. All the powers regarding sanctioned posts of Members and mode of their appointment have been given to the Prime Minister with a rider that notwithstanding of any law and rules. Spirit of the Constitution when Articles 240 and 242 are read, is that the posts is connection with the affairs of Federation and Province should be filled through competitive process, LHC order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC AGP

Comments

1000 characters

Judicial members’ appointment case: LHC summons AGP

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories