BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures two

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2023 10:48am

KYIV: A Russian explosive drone attack on Kyiv was underway at dawn on Saturday, injuring at least two people, according to Ukrainian authorities.

“At this time, there are two victims in the Solomyansky district. Both received medical aid on the spot”, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

An apartment building in the district had been damaged by falling debris and emergency services were working to extract two women from the rubble, he added.

Several fires were reported in the same district, including one at a kindergarten, according to Klitschko. Debris from drones shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence also fell on Pechersky district.

The explosive drones were Iranian-made Shaheds, local authorities said, without specifying the number of projectiles that targeted the capital.

Russia Ukraine drone attack Russia’s military RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine forces Russian drone

Comments

1000 characters

Overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures two

Nov 2023: Up to 1.2pc hike in RLNG price notified

ECC for taking provinces on board for revising drug prices

SIFC approves initiatives to be broached with friendly countries

At least four die as fire erupts at Karachi’s shopping mall

KE readies IGP for up to 2032-33

Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

PLL’s LNG tender: OQT quotes lowest bid

Seven MoUs on investment with Kuwait approved

Customs’ values on import of Methyl Acetate revised

SECP revokes registration of an insurer

Read more stories