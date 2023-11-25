BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
Nov 25, 2023
Pakistan

Aibak Polo Cup: Diamond Paints, Remounts qualify for main final

Published 25 Nov, 2023

LAHORE: Diamond Paints and Remounts booked berths in the main final of the Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2023 after emerging triumphant in their respective semifinals at Lahore Polo Club grounds on Friday.

The first semifinal showcased a commanding performance by Diamond Paints, outclassing Master Paints with a significant margin of 11-6. Raja Temur Nadeem and Bilal Hayat Noon shone for Diamond Paints, contributing four goals each, while Saqib Khan Khakwani netted a brace, and Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck one.

For Master Paints, Iranian player Amirreza Behboudi, Sufi Mohammad Haroon, and Chaudhry Muhammad Hayat managed two goals each.

In the second semifinal, Team Remounts demonstrated superior polo skills against FG/Din Polo, securing an inspiring 8-5 victory. Abelenda spearheaded Remounts' charge with a remarkable contribution of four goals, while Shahid Imran added two goals, and Mohammad Naeem and Omer Asjad Malhi each scored one.

For FG/Din Polo, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Juan Cruz Greguol each tallied two goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted one.

The stage is now set for an electrifying final on Sunday afternoon. Diamond Paints and Remounts will vie for the historic and prestigious Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2023 title.

