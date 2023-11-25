BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
Cotton market remains steady

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab are in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 Kg.

200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, and 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund. The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per Kg.

