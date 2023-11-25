WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 24, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 22-Nov-23 21-Nov-23 20-Nov-23 17-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105157 0.105143 0.104643 0.104001 Euro 0.819808 0.821605 0.820867 0.819325 Japanese yen 0.0050699 0.0050675 0.0050413 0.0050014 U.K. pound 0.941829 0.939727 0.936808 0.936624 U.S. dollar 0.751359 0.749982 0.751159 0.75361 Algerian dinar 0.00559743 0.0055945 0.0056031 0.0056137 Australian dollar 0.492516 0.493263 0.492009 0.487435 Botswana pula 0.0555254 0.0559487 0.0560365 0.0559932 Brazilian real 0.153458 0.153685 0.154188 0.154292 Brunei dollar 0.561428 0.5617 0.560483 0.558975 Canadian dollar 0.547512 0.547253 0.549198 Chilean peso 0.00085997 0.0008532 0.0008494 0.0008552 Czech koruna 0.0334696 0.0335217 0.0334443 Danish krone 0.109972 0.110199 0.110087 0.109856 Indian rupee 0.00901586 0.0089984 0.0090142 0.0090508 Israeli New Shekel 0.201653 0.202151 0.201491 0.202149 Korean won 0.00058349 0.0005803 0.0005803 0.000578 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43869 2.4354 2.43764 Malaysian ringgit 0.161001 0.161373 0.161055 0.160907 Mauritian rupee 0.0168902 0.0168837 0.016923 0.017008 Mexican peso 0.0436499 0.0435778 0.04377 New Zealand dollar 0.454985 0.453327 0.450658 0.449491 Norwegian krone 0.0700568 0.070403 0.0700401 0.0693696 Omani rial 1.95054 1.9536 Peruvian sol 0.200637 0.200845 0.200003 Philippine peso 0.0135695 0.0135149 0.0134991 0.0134901 Polish zloty 0.186998 0.18805 0.188081 0.186875 Qatari riyal 0.206417 0.206039 0.206362 Russian ruble 0.00852221 0.0085351 0.0084881 0.0084558 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200362 0.199995 0.200309 Singapore dollar 0.561428 0.5617 0.560483 0.558975 South African rand 0.0400372 0.040971 0.0408589 0.0409927 Swedish krona 0.0716542 0.0721858 0.0716188 0.0712054 Swiss franc 0.850002 0.848012 0.849872 0.849042 Thai baht 0.0213285 0.0213536 0.0214085 0.0214063 Trinidadian dollar 0.110931 0.111464 0.111408 U.A.E. dirham 0.204591 0.204216 0.204536 Uruguayan peso 0.0191978 0.0190683 0.0190508 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

