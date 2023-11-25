WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 24, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 22-Nov-23 21-Nov-23 20-Nov-23 17-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105157 0.105143 0.104643 0.104001
Euro 0.819808 0.821605 0.820867 0.819325
Japanese yen 0.0050699 0.0050675 0.0050413 0.0050014
U.K. pound 0.941829 0.939727 0.936808 0.936624
U.S. dollar 0.751359 0.749982 0.751159 0.75361
Algerian dinar 0.00559743 0.0055945 0.0056031 0.0056137
Australian dollar 0.492516 0.493263 0.492009 0.487435
Botswana pula 0.0555254 0.0559487 0.0560365 0.0559932
Brazilian real 0.153458 0.153685 0.154188 0.154292
Brunei dollar 0.561428 0.5617 0.560483 0.558975
Canadian dollar 0.547512 0.547253 0.549198
Chilean peso 0.00085997 0.0008532 0.0008494 0.0008552
Czech koruna 0.0334696 0.0335217 0.0334443
Danish krone 0.109972 0.110199 0.110087 0.109856
Indian rupee 0.00901586 0.0089984 0.0090142 0.0090508
Israeli New Shekel 0.201653 0.202151 0.201491 0.202149
Korean won 0.00058349 0.0005803 0.0005803 0.000578
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43869 2.4354 2.43764
Malaysian ringgit 0.161001 0.161373 0.161055 0.160907
Mauritian rupee 0.0168902 0.0168837 0.016923 0.017008
Mexican peso 0.0436499 0.0435778 0.04377
New Zealand dollar 0.454985 0.453327 0.450658 0.449491
Norwegian krone 0.0700568 0.070403 0.0700401 0.0693696
Omani rial 1.95054 1.9536
Peruvian sol 0.200637 0.200845 0.200003
Philippine peso 0.0135695 0.0135149 0.0134991 0.0134901
Polish zloty 0.186998 0.18805 0.188081 0.186875
Qatari riyal 0.206417 0.206039 0.206362
Russian ruble 0.00852221 0.0085351 0.0084881 0.0084558
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200362 0.199995 0.200309
Singapore dollar 0.561428 0.5617 0.560483 0.558975
South African rand 0.0400372 0.040971 0.0408589 0.0409927
Swedish krona 0.0716542 0.0721858 0.0716188 0.0712054
Swiss franc 0.850002 0.848012 0.849872 0.849042
Thai baht 0.0213285 0.0213536 0.0214085 0.0214063
Trinidadian dollar 0.110931 0.111464 0.111408
U.A.E. dirham 0.204591 0.204216 0.204536
Uruguayan peso 0.0191978 0.0190683 0.0190508
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
