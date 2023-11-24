BAFL 41.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.58%)
BOP 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.47%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 65.29 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.05%)
FABL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
GGL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 98.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
HUBC 118.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.02%)
MLCF 39.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
PAEL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.3%)
PIOC 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PPL 91.82 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.23%)
PRL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
SNGP 62.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
SSGC 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TELE 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.21%)
TRG 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.84%)
BR100 6,061 Increased By 50.5 (0.84%)
BR30 21,080 Increased By 130.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 59,398 Increased By 498.6 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By 167.9 (0.86%)
New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

BR Web Desk Published November 24, 2023 Updated November 24, 2023 12:35pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record-breaking run as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 59,000 level for the first time in history on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 59,398.44 level, an increase of 498.60 points or 0.85%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed, with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and technology and communication trading in the positive zone.

On Thursday, bulls had also maintained their grip on the bourse, as the benchmark index settled at 58,899.84, up by 701.08 points or 1.20%.

The stock market is enjoying a bullish spree after the Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) last week.

Experts said amid the agreement, the market participants are expecting inflows in the coming weeks.

However, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $217 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.2 billion as of November 17, data released on Thursday showed.

Moreover, experts said that despite record highs, stock valuations remain attractive.

