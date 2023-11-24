BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.3%)
FCCL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.74%)
HUBC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.73%)
HUMNL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.2%)
PIOC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.12%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
SNGP 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.21%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.78%)
TRG 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.52%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,034 Increased By 24.2 (0.4%)
BR30 20,960 Increased By 10.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper on track for another weekly gain

Reuters Published November 24, 2023 Updated November 24, 2023 06:02pm

LONDON: Copper prices in London were on track for a second consecutive weekly gain on Friday, helped by efforts to support the property market in top metals consumer China, a weaker dollar and improved risk appetite in financial markets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was steady at $8,409 a metric ton at 1105 GMT.

The metal used in power and construction was up 1.7% this week.

“The positive performance in the copper this week is very much driven by a risk-friendly environment in financial markets overall, extending the gains that were triggered by the lower than expected US CPI earlier this month,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

A weaker US currency, meanwhile, made dollar-priced commodities more attractive for buyers using yuan and other currencies. Industrial metals were also buoyed by China’s renewed support for the property sector.

“Announcements made this week indicate China is shifting gears with stimulus and providing support for real estate more directly,” Nitesh Shah at WisdomTree said.

Higher import demand in China is reflected in a rally in the Yangshan copper premium, which ended this week at a one-year high.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 15.6% this week, pulling away from the lowest level in more than a year.

Copper pulls back on firm dollar, profit-taking ahead of Thanksgiving

Supply concerns from Panama and Peru also provided support for copper.

“While they likely only account for a combined 3% of global mining production, that is meaningful enough to drive the market to a deficit for this year,” WisdomTree’s Shah said.

On the technical front, the various supportive factors were not enough to drive copper through resistance coming from the 200-day moving average of $8,456.

In other metals, LME aluminium dipped 0.1% to $2,222.5 a ton, tin fell 2.1% to $23,965, zinc added 0.9% to $2,561, nickel was down 1.2% at $16,420 and lead slipped 0.5% to $2,204.

Copper Copper prices copper import LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper on track for another weekly gain

New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

Caretaker FM says Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

Inter-bank: rupee endures back-to-back losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips slightly against US dollar

Dolls, doctors and helicopters await Israeli hostages at Gaza’s gate

Pakistan LNG gets bids from OQ Trading, others for Jan import tender

‘Court’s favourite’ Imran being provided facilities unimaginable for common people: Bugti

Palestinians say 24 women, 15 teenaged males to be freed from Israeli jails

PPL commences oil & gas production from Punjab

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

Read more stories